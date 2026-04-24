AAP has alleged that its candidate for local body polls in Gujarat's Una, Ajay, was injured in a firing. Party leaders Gopal Rai and Isudan Gadhvi have slammed the BJP, accusing them of a 'bloody game' and politics of fear to win polls.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that Ajay, its candidate for local body elections in Gujarat's Una, was injured in a firing incident. AAP Delhi MLA Gopal Rai slammed the BJP, alleging that the police failed to register an FIR into the Wednesday night's incident.

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AAP Leaders Blame BJP for 'Bloody Game'

In an X post, Gopal Rai accused the BJP of a "bloody game" ahead of local swaraj elections in Gujarat. "Elections or goondaraj in Gujarat? The police's failure to register an FIR after the deadly attack on the AAP candidate in Una is shameful. First, the failed attempt to ensure an unopposed victory, and now resorting to bullets to intimidate our candidates! The people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to the BJP's 'bloody game' and politics of fear," Rai wrote on X.

Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi shared the pictures of Ajay in the hospital, saying that the party leader is currently undergoing treatment. Gadhvi called it the BJP's attempt to win the Una municipality polls unilaterally. "Law and order in Gujarat has completely collapsed. Firing has taken place on Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajaybhai in Una; at this moment, he is in the hospital, and his treatment is ongoing. We are proud of our candidate because the BJP made several attempts to win this municipality unilaterally, but the AAP candidate resolved to fight without fear. Praveen Ram ji visited the hospital and met with the AAP candidate to inquire about his health," Isudan Gadhvi posted on X.

Campaigning Ahead of Polls

Polling for local bodies will take place on April 26, while counting of votes will be held on April 28. Campaigning for AAP candidates, MLA Gopal Italia and State Organisation General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya held a 'Vijay Vishwas Sabha' at Kiran Chowk, Punagam in Surat. AAP Gujarat Youth Wing President Brijraj Solanki held a rally in Surendranagar. (ANI)