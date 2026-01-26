The Airports Authority of India celebrated the 77th Republic Day at the DATS Complex in New Delhi. Chairman Vipin Kumar unfurled the National Flag and addressed the gathering. The event included a Guard of Honour, a CISF dog show, and cultural shows.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) joined the nation in celebrating the 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at the Delhi Air Traffic Services (DATS) Complex of Airports Authority of India, New Delhi.

Ceremonial Highlights

According to the release, the ceremony was marked by the unfurling of the National Flag by Vipin Kumar (IAS), Chairman, AAI, followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

A Guard of Honour was presented to the Chief Guest by a joint contingent of CISF and AAI Fire Services personnel.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman, AAI, extended Republic Day greetings and highlighted AAI's continued commitment towards excellence, safety, and nation-building.

Cultural and Patriotic Performances

The programme also featured a dog show by the CISF.

A thematic drama depicting an incident from the life of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee during British rule and the writing of "Vande Mataram", presented by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rangpuri, New Delhi, conveyed a powerful message of patriotism.

The celebrations were further enriched by a vibrant drum performance by young NCC cadets, as stated in the release.

Dignitaries and Event Details

The event was graced by the presence of M. Suresh, Member (ANS), Pankaj Malhotra, Member (Finance & Human Resource), Anil Kumar Gupta, Member (Planning), Nivedita Dubey, Executive Director-LO (Human Resource), and other senior officials of AAI. Senior officers from the Indian Air Force and CISF also attended the celebration.

On the occasion, the DATS Complex was beautifully decorated with vibrant and colourful Rangolis and selfie points based on the theme "Celebrations of 150 Years of Vande Mataram".

The event was organised under the guidance of Ajay Kumar Kapur, Regional Executive Director (Northern Region), AAI, along with his team, in close coordination with senior officers and staff, ensuring a memorable and dignified celebration. (ANI)