Aaditya Thackeray slammed the BJP government's 'silence' as the Indian Rupee hit a new low near 92 against the US Dollar. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader called the Centre 'speechless' over its 'dismal record' at running the government.

Opposition Slams Centre as Rupee Nears 92-Mark

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday questioned the BJP's 'silence' after India Rupee hit a new low, as the currency hovered around the 92-mark mark against the US Dollar. In an X post, Thackeray called the Centre "speechless" over the "dismal record," while stating that the BJP leaders had created a panic when the Rupee was valued at 40 against a dollar. "The Rupee drops to a new low, one of the worst-performing currencies in the World now. The Union Government of the BJP, and its members that once created national panic at 40 against the dollar, doesn't even bother to explain to the citizens at 91.99 against the dollar. Or simply left speechless after their own dismal record at running the government," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Today, the Indian rupee hovered around the 92 mark, ending the day slightly better at 91.86 per dollar. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress wrote on X, "1 Donald = 92 PM Modis."

Market Reaction and Expert Analysis

Last year, the Indian rupee breached the 91-mark against the US dollar. The Rupee weakness comes amid volatility around Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) 's outflows from the Indian market. Earlier today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "The rupee has stabilised near 91.50-91.60 after testing record lows around 91.72, supported by risk-on sentiment and possible RBI intervention. This stabilisation offers temporary relief on imported inflation concerns, though currency sensitivity to capital flows remains high. India VIX has moderated marginally, indicating easing near-term volatility."

Equity Markets Open Lower

Even the domestic equity benchmarks opened on a cautious note on Friday as the market participants weighed global economic signals against domestic technical resistance levels. BSE Sensex traded at 82,202.63 at 9:18 am, marking a decline of 104.74 points or 0.13 per cent. Simultaneously, NSE Nifty 50 stood at 25,255.40, down by 34.50 points or 0.14 per cent. (ANI)