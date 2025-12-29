Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the Aravalli Range as a 'temporary relief,' urging permanent protection. The SC has put its earlier decision in abeyance and will form a new expert committee to define Aravallis.

Aaditya Thackeray Hails 'Temporary Relief'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's stay order concerning the Aravalli Range, calling it a "huge but temporary relief" and emphasising the need for permanent protection. He also expressed hope that efforts to safeguard the Aravalli Range would extend nationwide, strengthening protections for nature across India.

In a post on X, the Sena UBT leader wrote, "The stay order from the Hon'ble Supreme Court for the Aravalli Range is a huge but temporary relief. It's important to seal this permanently. This wasn't possible without the mass movement of citizens in Rajasthan, who showed that what matters is our planet, not the dirty intentions of those wanting to exploit the planet."

"I hope that we are able to bring the strongest protection to the Aravalli Range and to nature across the country. It is also important that we don't fall prey to the misinformation campaign being run to say that Aravalli Range is safe- it is NOT with the government's intent to redefine it and sell it off," the post added.

Supreme Court Puts Earlier Decision in Abeyance

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range. Acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis. The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue.

Union Minister Welcomes SC Decision

Earlier today, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection and restoration of the mountain range.

In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said, "I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range," he said.

"As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," he added. (ANI)