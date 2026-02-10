Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has claimed that at least 80 party MLAs have recommended Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post to the high command, while slamming CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra for his recent remarks.

80 MLAs Backed Shivakumar for CM: Iqbal Hussain

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain said that at least 80 party MLAs had given Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's name for the CM post to the high command. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Iqbal Hussain slammed Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah for giving statements in favour of his father and CM Siddaramaiah, and asked him to "act with discipline."

'DK Shivakumar Must Be Given a Chance'

"We have left it for the high command. 80-90 MLAs have requested the high command to give a chance to DK Shivakumar (for the CM post). We are a disciplined party, and we have to behave decently. We don't like him (Yathindra Siddaramaiah) speaking in favour of his father again and again and embarrassing the high command... Every father loves son, and son loves father, but in politics, we have to act with discipline. Provoking others with such statements shouldn't happen," Iqbal Hussain said.

"We all have in our hearts that DK Shivakumar be given a chance. Everyone is wishing for it, but we shouldn't create any confusion by statements that's why everyone is quiet, and some are speaking between them, I'm clearly saying with an open heart as I said from the first day that DK Shivakumar must be given a chance in this tenure itself, this is my wish," he added.

Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi also said, "I wish DK Shivakumar should be the CM soon in this tenure."

Leadership Tussle Intensifies

Last week, Yathindra Siddaramaiah reportedly said that the Congress high command has given the green light for Siddaramaiah to continue as CM for the full term.

Reacting to Yathindra's remarks in favour of his father, DK Shivakumar said, "I accept whatever he says with respect. Since he has spoken as if he is the High Command, let us accept him as such."

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November 2025, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also in the fray for the top post. (ANI)