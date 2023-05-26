Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    80 cops transferred after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's murder in Tihar Jail; check details

    According to the order, 80 officials have been transferred within the three jail complexes of Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini. The officials posted in the Headquarters of Mandoli and Tihar jail complex have also been transferred, the jail official said. 

    First Published May 26, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    Eighty more Delhi Prisons officials of Delhi Prisons, including five deputy superintendents, have been transferred within three jail complexes, in a series of transfers issued after jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death on the Tihar jail premises.

    According to a news agency, the transfer order was issued on Thursday following directions of Delhi Prisons Director General Sanjay Beniwal.

    According to the order, 80 officials have been transferred within the three jail complexes of Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini. The officials posted in the Headquarters of Mandoli and Tihar jail complex have also been transferred, the jail official said. 

    Five deputy superintendents, nine assistant superintendents, eight head warders and 58 warders are among those who have been transferred, he added.

    The latest transfer order comes days after Beniwal had ordered the transfer of 99 officials, including assistant superintendents, deputy superintendents, head warders and warders.

    This series of transfers come in the wake of the brutal killing of 33-year-old Tajpuriya by four members of the rival Gogi gang inside the Tihar jail on May 2. The incident was viewed seriously by the authorities which prompted a streamlining of things and also necessitated the need for ground-level changes.

    (With inputs from PTI)

