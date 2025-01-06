8 jawans, one civilian killed after Naxals blow up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Nine people, including eight security personnel and a civilian, were killed in a Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, when an IED targeted their vehicle on the Bedre-Kutru Road.

8 jawans, one civilian killed after Naxals blow up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 3:45 PM IST

Bijapur: Tragedy struck in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday when Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device, killing eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver. The incident occurred near Ambeli village under Kutru police station as the security personnel returned from an anti-Naxalite operation in the area.

According to Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P, the DRG, a specialized unit of the state police, had conducted the operation earlier in the day. The personnel were returning in their Scorpio vehicle when the Naxals blew it up.

This devastating incident is the biggest Naxalite strike on security personnel in the last two years. "This is the biggest strike on security personnel by Naxalites in the last two years," an official said. A similar attack occurred in neighbouring Dantewada district on April 26, 2023, claiming the lives of 10 police personnel and a civilian driver.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny shk

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah snt

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

BREAKING: Several people feared trapped inside coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao shk

Several people feared trapped inside coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao; rescue ops underway

BREAKING: Places of Worship Act case: Priests' body moves Supreme Court against Act shk

Places of Worship Act case: Priests' body moves Supreme Court against Act, hearing in Feb

Karnataka govt moves SC to cancel bail of Actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt moves SC to cancel bail of Actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case

Recent Stories

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny shk

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah snt

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India gcw

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney vkp

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon