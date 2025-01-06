8 jawans, one civilian killed after Naxals blow up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Nine people, including eight security personnel and a civilian, were killed in a Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, when an IED targeted their vehicle on the Bedre-Kutru Road.

Bijapur: Tragedy struck in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday when Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device, killing eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver. The incident occurred near Ambeli village under Kutru police station as the security personnel returned from an anti-Naxalite operation in the area.

According to Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P, the DRG, a specialized unit of the state police, had conducted the operation earlier in the day. The personnel were returning in their Scorpio vehicle when the Naxals blew it up.

This devastating incident is the biggest Naxalite strike on security personnel in the last two years. "This is the biggest strike on security personnel by Naxalites in the last two years," an official said. A similar attack occurred in neighbouring Dantewada district on April 26, 2023, claiming the lives of 10 police personnel and a civilian driver.

