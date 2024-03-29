79,000 complaints on EC's cVIGIL app; 89% addressed within 100 minutes

The cVIGIL app, developed by the Election Commission of India, has proven to be an effective tool for citizens to report election code violations during the General Elections 2024. With over 79,000 complaints received, the app boasts a remarkable resolution rate of over 99%, with nearly 89% of complaints addressed within 100 minutes

The cVIGIL app, launched by the Election Commission of India, has emerged as a powerful tool empowering citizens to report violations of the election code. Since the announcement of the General Elections in 2024, the app has garnered over 79,000 complaints, with an impressive resolution rate of over 99%. Notably, close to 89% of these complaints have been addressed within just 100 minutes, highlighting the app's emphasis on speed and transparency.

A significant majority of the complaints, approximately 73%, relate to illegal hoardings and banners, while over 1,400 complaints involve the distribution of money, gifts, and liquor. Additionally, around 3% of the grievances pertain to property defacement. The app has also been effective in addressing complaints related to the display of firearms and intimidation, with 529 out of 535 such complaints already resolved. Moreover, instances of campaigning beyond the stipulated period, including the misuse of speakers, have been reported in around 1,000 cases.

The cVIGIL app represents a significant advancement in electoral oversight and aims to reduce campaign clutter. Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar had urged citizens to remain vigilant and utilize the app to report any violations of the model code of conduct or attempts to influence voters during the General Elections 2024.

The user-friendly cVIGIL application serves as a direct channel connecting vigilant citizens with the District Control Room, Returning Officer, and Flying Squads Teams. Citizens can promptly report incidents of political misconduct by submitting audio, photo, or video evidence through the app, eliminating the need to visit the office of the returning officer. Upon submission, complainants receive a unique ID to track the status of their complaint in real-time on their mobile devices.

The success of cVIGIL can be attributed to three key factors working simultaneously: real-time multimedia reporting by users, a time-bound response system ensuring resolution within 100 minutes, and automatic geo-tagging of reported violations for precise identification. Furthermore, citizens have the option to report complaints anonymously, enhancing the app's accessibility and utility.

As part of the Election Commission's efforts to leverage technology, the cVIGIL app stands as a valuable addition to its arsenal of tools designed to empower voters and streamline electoral processes.