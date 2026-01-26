President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy for the 77th Republic Day. She was accompanied by EU leaders as chief guests and escorted by the President's Bodyguard. The celebrations also featured the 21 Gun Salute.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday arrived arrived at at the Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy, escorted by the President's Bodyguard (Rashtrapati ke Angrakshak) for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. She was accompanied by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, who are the chief guests at this year's Republic Day celebrations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

President Droupadi Murmu stepped out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan with President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen. She arrived at the saluting base where she and the two foreign dignitaries were greeted by PM Narendra Modi

The President's Bodyguard Escort

The President's Bodyguard regiment, mounted on bay and dark bay horses, is the senior-most in the Indian Army and the only one authorised to carry two standards, presented by the President on November 16, 2023. The motto and war cry of the regiment is 'BHARAT MATA KI JAI'. Riding alongside (right) the President's Buggy were Colonel Amit Berwal, Commandant of the President's Bodyguard, on his charger Meghdoot, and Lieutenant Colonel Angad Singh Thind, Second-in-Command, riding Sultan (left). The buggy is being led by Naib Risaldar Jitender, mounted on Longstride.

History and Service

The President's Bodyguard is an Airborne Cavalry Regiment with a history of operational service. Since Independence, it has participated in Chushul (1962), Gadra Road (1965), Operation PAWAN in Sri Lanka (1988), and Operation VIJAY (1999). Its troops have served with United Nations missions, and, for the past 32 years, an annual detachment has been deployed at the Siachen Glacier. The regiment also serves with the Rashtriya Rifles and mechanised formations in high-altitude areas.

Ceremonial Formation

The ceremonial escort is organised into two divisions around the President's Buggy, with the Nishaan Toli carrying the two Standards of the regiment. The National Flag, the President's Standard, and the Regimental Standard were all carried by designated officers and risaldars. The front division is commanded by Risaldar Major Niranjan Ohlyan, astride Vardaan. Immediately behind the President's Buggy are the Trumpeters, mounted on the grey steeds Alexander and Ace, followed by the Nishaan Toli. The National Flag is carried by Major Harshvardhan Udawat, astride Vijay, the President's Standard is carried by Risaldar Omprakash astride Arihant, while the Regimental Standard is borne by Risaldar Rajender Rathod, astride Aryan. The rear division is commanded by Risaldar Vinod Kumar, mounted on Arjun.

Uniform and Weaponry

The winter uniform of the regiment includes blue and gold pagris, red angrakhas with gold girdles, white gloves, breeches, and black boots with spurs. Officers and JCOs carry the Kirach, a cavalry sword, while the mounted bodyguards carry the Ballam, a 9-foot-9-inch handcrafted lance symbolising "Apmaan se pehle Balidaan" (Blood over Surrender).

The 21 Gun Salute

As part of the grand Republic Day celebrations, the nation is accorded the highest military honour, the 21 Gun Salute, which was presented by the 1,721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment. The ceremonial salute was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, with Naib Subedar (AIG) Anutosh Sarkar performing the duties of the Gun Position Officer.

The 21 Gun Salute is a time-honoured tradition, observed on Republic Day and Independence Day, and during State visits of foreign Heads of State. On this solemn occasion, it stands as a powerful tribute to the National Flag, symbolising the sovereignty, unity and strength of the Republic of India. Executed with flawless precision, the salute is fired using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system, deployed along the iconic Kartavya Path.

The firing of the salute was meticulously synchronised with three defining ceremonial moments: the unfurling of the National Flag, the rendering of the National Anthem by the Services Bands, and the National Salute by the President's Bodyguard. The National Flag was unfurled with pride, assisted by Indian Air Force officer Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar, symbolising the unwavering commitment, discipline, and valour of the Indian Air Force in the service of the nation. (ANI)