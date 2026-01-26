Bihar CM Nitish Kumar led 77th Republic Day celebrations in Patna by unfurling the National Flag. In Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand parade at Kartavya Path, with top European leaders attending as Chief Guests.

Bihar CM Leads Republic Day Celebrations

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday unfurled the National Flag at his official residence in Patna on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. Afterwards, CM Nitish arrived at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna to participate in the Republic Day celebrations. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, along with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, also participated in the celebrations at the venue.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day," CM Nitish posted on X.

Grand Celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Kartavya Path as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, with the nation coming together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage. The national capital has been placed on high alert on the occasion, with intensified security checks underway across the Delhi-NCR region. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations.

European Leaders to Attend as Chief Guests

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.

Parade to Showcase India's Journey

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram', the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

Ceremony Schedule and Protocol

The ceremony will commence at 10:30 am and run for approx. 90 minutes. It will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. The arrival of President Murmu, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission in the 'Traditional Buggy' will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. (ANI)