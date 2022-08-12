75% of ministers in Maharashtra face criminal charges, reveals ADR

Fifteen ministers (75 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 13 (65 per cent) declaring serious criminal cases against themselves, as per the analysis.

Maharashtra now has 20 ministers, including the chief minister, after the council of ministers was expanded by 18 members on August 9.

Following the cabinet expansion, the Association for Democratic Reforms and Maharashtra Election Watch examined all ministers' self-sworn affidavits submitted during the 2019 assembly elections.

According to the analysis, 15 ministers (75 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 13 (65 per cent) declaring serious criminal cases against themselves.

All the ministers are crorepatis, with an average asset value of Rs 47.45 crore.

"Mangal Prabhat Lodha of the Malabar Hill constituency has the highest declared total assets, worth Rs 441.65 crore. Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram of the Paithan constituency has the lowest declared total assets, worth Rs 2.92 crore," according to the ADR.

The council of ministers does not have any female members. Eight (40 per cent) ministers declared their educational qualification between the 10th and 12th standard, while 11 (55 per cent) declared a graduate or higher educational qualification. One of the ministers has a diploma.

Four ministers are between the ages of 41 and 50, and the remaining ministers are between the ages of 51 and 70.

On Tuesday, 41 days after taking the oath of office with his deputy and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry by inducting 18 ministers. Shinde's rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP each had nine new ministers.

Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators revolted against the party leadership in June, which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

(With inputs from PTI)

