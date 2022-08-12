Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    75% of ministers in Maharashtra face criminal charges, reveals ADR

    Fifteen ministers (75 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 13 (65 per cent) declaring serious criminal cases against themselves, as per the analysis.
     

    75 per cent of ministers in Maharashtra face criminal charges, reveals ADR - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

    Seventy-five per cent of the Maharashtra ministers have filed criminal charges against themselves, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

    Maharashtra now has 20 ministers, including the chief minister, after the council of ministers was expanded by 18 members on August 9.

    Following the cabinet expansion, the Association for Democratic Reforms and Maharashtra Election Watch examined all ministers' self-sworn affidavits submitted during the 2019 assembly elections.

    According to the analysis, 15 ministers (75 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 13 (65 per cent) declaring serious criminal cases against themselves.

    All the ministers are crorepatis, with an average asset value of Rs 47.45 crore.

    "Mangal Prabhat Lodha of the Malabar Hill constituency has the highest declared total assets, worth Rs 441.65 crore. Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram of the Paithan constituency has the lowest declared total assets, worth Rs 2.92 crore," according to the ADR.

    The council of ministers does not have any female members. Eight (40 per cent) ministers declared their educational qualification between the 10th and 12th standard, while 11 (55 per cent) declared a graduate or higher educational qualification. One of the ministers has a diploma.

    Four ministers are between the ages of 41 and 50, and the remaining ministers are between the ages of 51 and 70.

    On Tuesday, 41 days after taking the oath of office with his deputy and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry by inducting 18 ministers. Shinde's rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP each had nine new ministers.

    Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators revolted against the party leadership in June, which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: BJP was plotting ways to weaken Shiv Sena, says Sharad Pawar; backs 'wise decision' of Nitish Kumar

    Also Read: From Abdul Sattar to Vijaykumar Gavit, MLAs facing controversies included in Maharashtra cabinet

    Also Read: Maharashtra gets 18 new ministers; 9 from Eknath Shinde's Sena, 9 from BJP

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supertech twin towers demolition August 28 new proposed date gets approval for rigging with explosives gcw

    Supertech twin towers' demolition: August 28 new proposed date; gets approval for rigging with explosives

    India at 75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit RBA

    India@75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit

    Yamuna river water level likely to cross danger mark in Delhi after heavy rainfall - adt

    Yamuna river water level likely to cross danger mark in Delhi after heavy rainfall

    BMTC announces free ride on all govt buses on Independence Day - adt

    BMTC announces free ride on all govt buses on Independence Day

    Goa panchayat poll results 2022 Counting of votes underway meet the winners gcw

    Goa panchayat poll results: Counting of votes underway, meet the winners

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan to be Vanar Astra in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Leaked video claims so drb

    Shah Rukh Khan to be ‘Vanar Astra’ in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra? Leaked video claims so

    Supertech twin towers demolition August 28 new proposed date gets approval for rigging with explosives gcw

    Supertech twin towers' demolition: August 28 new proposed date; gets approval for rigging with explosives

    India at 75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit RBA

    India@75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit

    Billionaire Samsung boss Lee Jae yong convicted of corruption gets Presidential pardon gcw

    Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong, convicted of corruption, gets Presidential pardon

    Yamuna river water level likely to cross danger mark in Delhi after heavy rainfall - adt

    Yamuna river water level likely to cross danger mark in Delhi after heavy rainfall

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon