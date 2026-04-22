Independent MP Pappu Yadav sparked controversy with remarks on women in politics, alleging widespread exploitation. The Bihar Women's Commission took suo motu cognisance, issuing a notice, while Yadav defended himself by making further claims.

Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, made a series of controversial remarks on politicians and women in politics, drawing strong reactions and prompting the Bihar State Commission for Women to take suo motu cognisance of his statement.

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Yadav Defends Stance with Further Allegations

Questioning those raising objections against him, he said, "Who are these people who have served me a notice? Who are they with? People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones."

Speaking on allegations and notices issued against him, Yadav added, "I have said this on the floor of the House too that 70-80% of the politicians watch porn. So, get everyone checked. If there is porn on my phone, check me too."

Alleging widespread exploitation in politics, Pappu Yadav said, "I had said that male politicians do not let women enter politics without exploiting them. Is that incorrect?"

He further claimed he was raising issues related to women, stating, "I am fighting women's fight. They exploit women."

Making further allegations, he said, "There is sexual exploitation against many male politicians, and there are chargesheets too. The whole of India is tainted."

Reacting to criticism, he added, "If I speak of male politicians, why are they (Women's Commission) troubled?"

He also linked his remarks to the ongoing political debate on women's representation, saying, "These politicians exploit women, and then they speak of the Women's Reservation Bill."

Women's Commission Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Earlier, Pappu Yadav had also alleged that "90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians."

Following his earlier statements on women, the Bihar State Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of his remarks and initiated further proceedings.

In a stern notice issued, the Commission characterised the MP's remarks as "disgusting" and an affront to the dignity of women. The Commission has sought his response within 3 days, asking why he made the statement and why his Lok Sabha membership should not be cancelled.

"You are directed to ensure that a clear explanation regarding your said loathsome statement is made available to the undersigned within three days of the receipt of this letter."

The Commission's action stems from a video circulating on social media in which the Independent MP allegedly claimed that women entering the political arena only achieve progress by "sharing beds" with established politicians. The official notice stated, "This statement hurts the self-respect and social prestige of women. It suggests that women working in the political field do not rise on their own merit, which is a derogatory and baseless generalisation. Furthermore, why should a recommendation not be made to the Lok Sabha Speaker to cancel your membership of the Lok Sabha?"