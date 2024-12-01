UP SHOCKER! Newlywed woman dies while bathing after geyser explodes at in-laws home in Bareilly

In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman lost her life after a geyser exploded while she was taking a bath at her in-laws’ residence in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman lost her life after a geyser exploded while she was taking a bath at her in-laws’ residence in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. According to reports, the victim, identified as Damini, hailed from Bulandshahr and had tied the knot with Deepak Yadav of Pipalsana Chaudhary on November 22.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, barely five days into Damini's married life when she entered the bathroom to take a bath at her in-laws’ residence. Hours passed, but she did not come out. Her husband, Deepak, grew anxious as his repeated calls to her went unanswered.

The family grew suspicious and eventually broke down the bathroom door only to find Damini lying unconscious on the floor, and the geyser shattered. The family immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police were called to the scene and took the body for an autopsy. "The exact cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report is received," they said.

