Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 aborted fetuses found in canister in Karnataka's Belagavi, probe ordered

    A few of the foetuses were around five months old, while others were seven months old. They'd be taken to the Forensic Lab for testing. He further stated that the Mudalagi Town Municipal Council will file a complaint with the police.

    7 aborted fetuses found in canister in Karnataka s Belagavi probe ordered gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Karnataka, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, seven aborted embryonic bones were discovered in a canister on the outskirts of Moodalagi hamlet in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Friday, according to authorities. The state health agency has launched an investigation into the occurrence. The foetuses were discovered by locals at the Mudalagi town bus stop in the Belagavi area and reported to the authorities. Police arrived and assessed the scene after obtaining the information.

    "A container contained seven foetuses. Fetal sex detection and murder were discovered in five-month-old embryos. Following notification of the district administration, a team of officials will be established and an investigation will be launched," Dr. Mahesh Koni, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, informed media.

    Also Read | Video of JD(S) MLA slapping ITI principal in Karnataka's Mandya goes viral

    "The discovered embryos were housed in a hospital and then transferred to the District Functional Science Center for testing," he added.

    A few of the foetuses were around five months old, while others were seven months old. They'd be taken to the Forensic Lab for testing. He further stated that the Mudalagi Town Municipal Council will file a complaint with the police.

    According to him, a team led by the Deputy Commissioner attempts to avoid pre-natal sex determination. This case would be investigated by a special team. Mudalagi town, according to Dr. Koni, has six maternity hospitals and scanning centres. All records would be checked to see if they were involved in the abortions.

    Also Read | US Supreme Court ends abortion rights; allows states to ban it

    In a statement, MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi stated the event is a disgrace to civic society. We have requested that the police investigate the incident and charge individuals involved. The Health Department should also make certain that similar situations do not occur again.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra crisis Shiv Sena to hold key national executive committee meet Shinde camp sure of numbers top updates gcw

    Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena to hold key national executive committee meet; Shinde camp sure of 'numbers'

    Tuna fish export scam' in Lakshadweep: CBI conducts surprise checks

    CBI conducts checks in Lakshadweep after large-scale corruption claim

    Horrific video: Teenage boy slips and falls off Mumbai local train -gps

    Horrific video: Teenage boy slips and falls off Mumbai local train

    Hyderabad s traffic control become hi tech 334 AI based signals to be installed gcw

    Now, Hyderabad's traffic control become hi-tech; 334 AI-based signals to be installed

    How will you move forward without Shiv Sena and Thackeray, asks Uddhav Thackeray to rebels - adt

    How will you move forward without Shiv Sena and Thackeray: Uddhav Thackeray to rebels

    Recent Stories

    TS Ed CET PGCET 2022 Registration date for TS Ed CET PGCET extended how to apply fees more gcw

    TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: Registration date for TS Ed.CET, PGCET extended; Check details here

    football Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action; trains hard ahead of Manchester United pre-season snt

    Ronaldo is back in action; trains hard ahead of Man United's pre-season

    Maharashtra crisis Shiv Sena to hold key national executive committee meet Shinde camp sure of numbers top updates gcw

    Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena to hold key national executive committee meet; Shinde camp sure of 'numbers'

    Google Doodle honours Jewish diarist Holocaust victim Anne Frank with diary doodles gcw

    Google Doodle honours Jewish diarist, Holocaust victim Anne Frank with diary doodles

    Friday Box Office Report Jug Jugg Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga Jeeyo Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 drb

    Box Office Report: Jug Jugg Jeeyo kick starts on a good note; Bhool Bhulaiya 2 continues with its magic

    Recent Videos

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon