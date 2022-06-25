7 aborted fetuses found in canister in Karnataka's Belagavi, probe ordered

A few of the foetuses were around five months old, while others were seven months old. They'd be taken to the Forensic Lab for testing. He further stated that the Mudalagi Town Municipal Council will file a complaint with the police.

In a shocking incident, seven aborted embryonic bones were discovered in a canister on the outskirts of Moodalagi hamlet in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Friday, according to authorities. The state health agency has launched an investigation into the occurrence. The foetuses were discovered by locals at the Mudalagi town bus stop in the Belagavi area and reported to the authorities. Police arrived and assessed the scene after obtaining the information.

"A container contained seven foetuses. Fetal sex detection and murder were discovered in five-month-old embryos. Following notification of the district administration, a team of officials will be established and an investigation will be launched," Dr. Mahesh Koni, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, informed media.

"The discovered embryos were housed in a hospital and then transferred to the District Functional Science Center for testing," he added.

According to him, a team led by the Deputy Commissioner attempts to avoid pre-natal sex determination. This case would be investigated by a special team. Mudalagi town, according to Dr. Koni, has six maternity hospitals and scanning centres. All records would be checked to see if they were involved in the abortions.

In a statement, MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi stated the event is a disgrace to civic society. We have requested that the police investigate the incident and charge individuals involved. The Health Department should also make certain that similar situations do not occur again.

(With PTI inputs)