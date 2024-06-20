Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    68 Indians among 600 dead during Hajj pilgrimage, confirms Saudi diplomat

    That figure included 323 Egyptians and 60 Jordanians, the Arab diplomats said, and one specified that nearly all the Egyptians died “because of heat”. Fatalities have also been confirmed by Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia and Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

    68 Indians among 600 dead during Hajj pilgrimage, confirms Saudi diplomat gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

    A diplomat in Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that 68 Indian nationals died during the hajj pilgrimage this year marked by searing heat, bringing the overall tally to more than 600. "We have around 68 verified deaths. Some are the result of natural causes, and there were a lot of elderly pilgrims. We presume that some of them are caused by the weather," the diplomat told AFP while remaining anonymous.

    The new toll comes after two Arab diplomats told AFP on Tuesday that 550 deaths had been recorded during the hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam that all Muslims with the means must perform at least once.

    The Arab diplomats stated that this number included 323 Egyptians and 60 Jordanians, with one stating that almost all of the Egyptian deaths were "caused by heat."

    Fatalities have also been confirmed by Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia and Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, though in many cases authorities have not specified the cause.

    An AFP count indicates that there have been 645 confirmed deaths to date. Over 200 pilgrims were reported deceased last year, the majority of them were from Indonesia. Saudi Arabia recorded more than 2,700 cases of "heat exhaustion" on Sunday alone, but it has not released any statistics on deaths.

    The diplomat who confirmed the Indian fatalities said there were also some Indian pilgrims missing, but he declined to provide an exact number. “This happens every year… We can’t say that it is abnormally high this year,” he said.

    For the past several years the hajj has fallen during the sweltering Saudi summer.  According to a Saudi study published last month, temperatures in the area where rituals are performed are rising 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) each decade.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 8:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Education Ministry orders cancellations of UGC-NET amid massive row, fresh examination to be conducted snt

    Education Ministry orders cancellations of UGC-NET amid massive row, fresh examination to be conducted

    cpi(m) knows everything about bomb making in kerala's kannur: bjp kerala state president k surendran anr

    CPI(M) knows everything about bomb-making in Kerala’s Kannur: BJP

    'Pickle selling Mami': BJP slams 'misogynist' DMK over Iniyavan's shocker aimed at FM Sitharaman (WATCH) anr

    'Pickle selling Mami': BJP slams 'misogynist' DMK over Iniyavan's shocker aimed at FM Sitharaman (WATCH)

    Putin-Kim Jong Un's 'bromance': Russian Prez takes North Korean leader for a spin in limousine gifted (WATCH) anr

    Putin-Kim Jong Un's 'bromance': Russian Prez takes North Korean leader for a spin in limousine gifted (WATCH)

    Heat Wave: Delhi's power demand reaches all time high amid abnormal temperatures ATG

    Heat Wave: Delhi's power demand reaches all time high amid abnormal temperatures

    Recent Stories

    STOP! Sprinkling salt over cooked food? 7 dangerous health issues RKK

    STOP! Sprinkling salt over cooked food? 7 dangerous health issues

    football Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan on target as Germany secures commanding 2-0 victory over Hungary snt

    Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan on target as Germany outclasses Hungary with 2-0 win; through to round of 16

    Education Ministry orders cancellations of UGC-NET amid massive row, fresh examination to be conducted snt

    Education Ministry orders cancellations of UGC-NET amid massive row, fresh examination to be conducted

    Euro 2024: Gjasula's injury time goal helps Albania secure thrilling 2-2 draw against Croatia osf

    Euro 2024: Gjasula's injury time goal helps Albania secure thrilling 2-2 draw against Croatia

    Bruna Biancardi HOT photos: 11 times Neymar Jr's ex-girlfriend sizzled on social media osf

    Bruna Biancardi HOT photos: 11 times Neymar Jr's ex-girlfriend sizzled on social media

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon