    65-year-old devotee suffers heart attack at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, IAF's mobile hospital saves him

    Ramkrishna Srivastava, a 65-year-old devotee, collapsed inside the Ram temple complex during the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya, prompting immediate action from the BHISHM Cube.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    In a remarkable display of efficiency and life-saving capabilities, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) rapid response team, equipped with innovative mobile hospitals, played a pivotal role in saving a devotee who suffered a heart attack during the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The timely intervention by the BHISHM Cube, led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta, showcased the critical importance of rapid response teams in emergency medical situations.

    Ramkrishna Srivastava, a 65-year-old devotee, collapsed inside the temple complex, prompting immediate action from the BHISHM Cube. Within a minute of the incident, Srivastava was evacuated from the scene and provided on-site treatment, capitalizing on the crucial golden hour – the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event, which is vital for successful emergency treatment.

    Upon initial assessment, it was discovered that Srivastava's blood pressure had surged to a dangerously high level of 210/170 mm Hg. The rapid response team wasted no time and administered preliminary treatment on-site. Their quick and effective response stabilized the patient's condition, enabling the subsequent transfer to the civil hospital for further observation and specialized care.

    Two Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals, part of the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management project, were strategically deployed in Ayodhya to enhance medical readiness and response capabilities during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. These mobile hospitals are equipped with innovative tools designed to augment disaster response and provide critical medical support during emergencies.

    The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting highlighted that the Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals are equipped with several innovative tools aimed at bolstering disaster response and medical support capabilities. The specifics of these tools were not detailed in the available information, but they are indicative of the commitment to deploying state-of-the-art technology for emergency medical situations.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 6:03 PM IST
