600 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to be operational by 2028-29

The Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Post renewed their MoU for 5 years, aiming to expand passport services to 600 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras by 2028-29.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Post have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for five years for the continued accessibility of passport services through the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). 

Currently, a total of 442 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) is operational nationwide.

The ministry has planned to extend to 600 centres by 2028-29 across the country, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for citizens expanding the annual customer base from 35 lakh to 1 crore over the next five years.

During the MoU signing ceremony, the ministry of external affairs was represented by the Joint Secretary (PSP & CPO), Dr. KJ Srinivasa while Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager, Business Development Directorate, from the Department of Posts, at the national capital. 

“The MoU outlines a shared commitment to the effective management and operational support of POPSKs, ensuring that the citizens of India continue to receive world-class passport services at their nearest post offices,” an official said.

Launched in 2017, the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) service has been instrumental in facilitating passport-related services to over 1.52 Crore citizens, particularly in rural and underserved areas, ensuring wider accessibility to passport services for citizens across India. 

The MoU, which was signed on Thursday,  aimed to enhance service delivery, streamline operations, and address the increasing demand for passport-related services.

