Over 60 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated against Coronavirus, says Mansukh Mandaviya

India has reached a significant milestone in its fight against Covid-19, as cumulative vaccines in the country have reached more than 60% of the eligible population. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country's population and health staff on the achievement. Mandaviya stated on Twitter that India had done more new milestones. He went on to say that, thanks to public involvement and the tireless efforts of our health personnel, more than 60% of the eligible population is now completely vaccinated.

The World Health Organization and other doctors worldwide have emphasized the need of vaccination the public against coronavirus to reduce the severity of the disease. In India, vaccination doses of Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V are given. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield is made by the Serum Institute of India, whereas India's indigenous Covaxin was developed in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research by Bharat Biotech.

Meanwhile, amid the Omicron menace, a heated discussion has erupted about the necessity for a booster dosage of COVID immunizations. While numerous physicians have urged for the 'booster/additional' dose to be administered to health professionals and citizens, the government has stated that the decision would be made based on scientific evidence.

Maharashtra leads the list of states with the most identified instances of Omicron, with 65 cases. With 57 recorded cases, Delhi is second on the list, followed by 24 in Telangana, 23 in Gujarat, 22 in Rajasthan, and 19 in Karnataka. Meanwhile, as cases of the Omicron type of coronavirus grow in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a conference on Thursday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

