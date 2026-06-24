6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs join the Eknath Shinde-led faction, with BJP's Nitesh Rane stating they chose Hindutva. Defecting MPs cite development as the reason, denying allegations of being paid, amid claims more leaders could switch sides.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday welcomed the decision of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, claiming that they had chosen the path of Hindutva.

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Reacting to the development, Rane said the MPs had become disillusioned with the direction taken by the Shiv Sena (UBT). "They realised that Uddhav Thackeray has become Uddhav Khan. They decided to follow the path of Hindutva," Rane told ANI. The remarks came a day after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs formally joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The leaders inducted into the party included Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

Rane Backs Uniform Civil Code

Meanwhile, Rane also strongly backed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that those who accept the Constitution should have no objection to the provision. "Those who abide by our Constitution, the very Constitution that mentions the UCC, how can they possibly oppose the UCC? If you accept the Constitution, how can you object to it? If you want Sharia law instead, well, that is not implemented in our country; so, perhaps those who desire Sharia law should move to a country where it is in force. Everything written in our Constitution will be implemented," he said.

MPs Defend Switch Amid Bribe Allegations

The political developments come amid growing turbulence within the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the exit of six Lok Sabha MPs.

Defending the switch, Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh said the decision was taken collectively in the interest of development. He dismissed allegations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut that the MPs were paid Rs 85 crore by the ruling Mahayuti alliance to defect. "NDA doesn't need MPs right now. They have the numbers. We joined them for development works," Deshmukh said, adding that several projects in his constituency had stalled due to a lack of funds.

Deshmukh further claimed that around 50 corporators from Washim and Yavatmal had contacted him expressing interest in joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, indicating that more leaders may switch camps in the coming days.

More Defections Likely, Claims Shinde Faction

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske claimed that the remaining three Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs could also join the Shinde faction, alleging growing dissatisfaction within the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp. (ANI)