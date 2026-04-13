Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire and Fury Corps, paid tribute to soldiers on the 42nd Siachen Day, commemorating Operation Meghdoot. The 1984 operation secured the world's highest battlefield for India. A wreath-laying ceremony was held.

Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire and Fury Corps, on the occasion of the 42nd Siachen Day, along with all ranks, paid solemn tribute to the Bravehearts who guard the Siachen Glacier, honouring their exceptional courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment in one of the world's harshest operational environments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Observed annually on April 13, Siachen Day commemorates the Indian Army's Operation Meghdoot, launched in 1984 to secure the Siachen Glacier--the world's highest battlefield.

A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the Siachen War Memorial. Senior serving military officers and veterans visited the base camp and interacted with troops, reaffirming their solidarity and respect, as stated in the release.

The Historic Operation Meghdoot

The day marks the historic launch of Operation Meghdoot in 1984, when the Indian Army established full control over the Siachen Glacier, thwarting adversarial attempts to claim the strategically vital region. It celebrated the 41st anniversary of the famous Operation, which was carried out by the Indian forces.

Genesis of the Conflict

Siachen has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan ever since the Karachi Agreement of 1949, when the area was left undivided due to the hostile terrain and extremely rough weather. Operation Meghdoot was India's bold military response to what New Delhi calls Pakistan's "cartographic aggression" in the uncharted territory of Ladakh, north of map reference NJ9842, where New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed the Line of Control (LoC) ran up to.

India's Pre-emptive Strike

Intelligence inputs about impending Pakistani military action prompted India to secure strategic heights on Siachen, deploying troops via airlifts and air-dropping supplies to high-altitude airfields.

The primary objective behind this operation was to pre-empt the seizure of Sia La and Bilafond La passes by the Pakistan Army. Launched on April 13, 1984, this military operation was unique as the first assault launched on the world's highest battlefield.

It was launched under the leadership of Lieutenant General Manohar Lal Chibber, Lieutenant General PN Hoon, and Major General Shiv Sharma. It is distinguished by being one of the greatest examples of seamless coordination and synergy between the Indian Army and the Air Force. (ANI)