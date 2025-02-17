4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Bihar's Siwan, hours after Delhi-NCR tremors

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Siwan, Bihar, on February 17 at 8:02 AM, with a depth of 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
 

Published: Feb 17, 2025, 9:16 AM IST

Patna: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Bihar's Siwan on Monday (Feb 17) morning at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at 8:02 am.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar," NCS posted on X.

Hours before, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km.

The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

After the earthquake struck Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged residents of Delhi and surrounding areas to stay calm and follow safety protocols.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister also advised everyone to remain alert for potential aftershocks.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," PM Modi said.

