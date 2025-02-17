4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, triggers panic among residents; PM Modi urges to stay calm and alert

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR early Monday morning at 5:36 AM, with a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). 
 

4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, triggers panic among residents anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR early Monday (Feb 17) at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The strong tremors were felt at  5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM  IST, Lat:  28.59°N & Long :77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of New Delhi," NCS posted on X.

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish said, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming..."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Delhi to stay calm and follow safety precautions after the jolts. 

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he tweeted.

BJP set to form government in Delhi, CM swearing-in scheduled for Feb 20: Reports

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BJP set to form government in Delhi, CM swearing-in scheduled for February 20 2025: Reports anr

BJP set to form government in Delhi, CM swearing-in scheduled for Feb 20: Reports

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Recent Stories

BJP set to form government in Delhi, CM swearing-in scheduled for February 20 2025: Reports anr

BJP set to form government in Delhi, CM swearing-in scheduled for Feb 20: Reports

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon