4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, triggers panic among residents; PM Modi urges to stay calm and alert

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR early Monday (Feb 17) at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long :77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of New Delhi," NCS posted on X.

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish said, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming..."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Delhi to stay calm and follow safety precautions after the jolts.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he tweeted.

