A 36-year-old woman from Nagpur went missing from the last village of Kargil district in Ladakh region under mysterious circumstances on May 14. Nitin Yadav, Kargil's assistant superintendent of police, informed Times of India that the mother arrived in Kargil on May 9 and booked into a hotel with her 15-year-old son. On May 14, she left her kid at the hotel and traveled to Hunderban, Kargil's final village along the Line of Control. However, she has not returned from there.

According to authorities, the incident was discovered after the woman was not seen by hotel employees at night. "After learning about it, our team went to the hotel and asked the son, who informed us that they had been traveling to various locations during the previous several days. Before coming to Kargil, they went to a few locations in Punjab," Yadav claimed.

"We have established a special search team to track down the woman," the another official stated. “We don't currently have a clue. However, the fact that she is absent from the final village close to LOC worries us. We are currently conducting a search,” he added.

The woman's relatives are in contact with the Kargil police and have provided them with some basic information about her. Her family informed us that she and her spouse had separated almost ten years prior. She had previously been employed as a nurse at private hospitals in Nagpur and Mumbai. She also spent a few years working as a tailor. Her two sisters now manage that business.

The officer stated that authorities from the Women and Child Welfare Committee had come in Kargil to take custody of the son in accordance with the laws. "They will give him over to his relatives after completing the necessary legal processes over the next few days. We were unable to interrogate the youngster more since he is now experiencing trauma. He is fine and is currently with us," Yadav added.