35 pirates, nabbed by Indian Navy last week off Somalia coast, handed over to Mumbai Police

All 35 pirates, who were nabbed by the Indian Navy late last week during their anti-piracy operations, have been handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation. The pirates were brought to Mumbai on Saturday morning. Handing them over to Mumbai's Yellow Gate police, officials confirmed that the suspects would be taken into custody. Charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, and the Arms Act are expected to be registered against them.

The operation, spearheaded by the Indian Navy, saw the deployment of INS Kolkata in the Arabian Sea. After over 40 hours of sustained high-tempo operations, the vessel intercepted the pirate ship MV Ruen on March 16. The ship had been hijacked in December 2023 and was under the control of Somali pirates.

A press note from the Ministry of Defence highlighted the Indian Navy's extensive surveillance efforts in the region, including the monitoring of traffic in Areas of Interest. Utilizing surveillance information analysis, the Indian Navy successfully tracked the movement of the pirate ship Ruen. This led to the interception by INS Kolkata approximately 260 nautical miles east of Somalia.

On March 15, INS Kolkata intercepted the vessel Ruen, confirming the presence of pirates on board. According to an official press note, the pirates engaged in hostile behaviour by shooting down a drone and firing at the Indian Naval warship.

Through sustained pressure and calculated actions spanning over 40 hours, the Indian Navy successfully compelled 35 Somali pirates to surrender. Additionally, all 17 crew members of MV Ruen were safely evacuated from the pirate vessel without sustaining any injuries. The nabbing of the pirates marked a significant achievement in maritime security operations, underscoring India's commitment to combat piracy and ensure safety in international waters.