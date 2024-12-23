3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

Jaipur Police has arrested a woman from Uttarakhand after she had scammed a total of Rs 1.25 crore over the course of a decade by marrying multiple men and collecting settlements from them. The woman is identified as Seema alias Nikki and her arrest came after a complaint was filed against her for fleeing her third husband's house with cash and jewelry worth Rs 36 lakh.

Seema's first marriage took place in 2013 to a businessman from Agra. However, their union soon fell apart, leading Seema to file a case against her in-laws. As part of the settlement, she received a hefty Rs 75 lakh, marking the beginning of her fraudulent scheme. In 2017, Seema married a software engineer from Gurugram. After parting ways, she allegedly took Rs 10 lakh as a settlement from him before moving on to her third marriage.

In 2023, Seema married a Jaipur-based businessman. However, once again, she soon fled with Rs 36 lakh worth of cash and jewelry. The businessman's family filed a police complaint, prompting the Jaipur Police to investigate her actions.

The police found Seema's history of deceit as they uncovered her past marriages and settlements. The investigation revealed that Seema had targetted men who were either divorced or widowed, using matrimonial websites to find her victims.

Seema's criminal activities spanned multiple states, and she used each marriage to secure financial settlements. The total amount she collected over the years amounted to Rs 1.25 crore. Police investigations revealed that she deliberately sought men who had experienced personal loss, making them more susceptible to her manipulations.

Jaipur Police arrested Seema following her most recent scam, bringing her fraudulent activities to light. Authorities are now looking into her past marriages to identify other potential victims and determine the full extent of her deceit.

