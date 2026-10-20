A 23-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly extorting over Rs 25 lakh from victims using fake female social media profiles. By posing as a woman named Chandana, he lured individuals into sharing private photos and videos, which he then used to blackmail them.

A 23-year-old guy was arrested in Hyderabad on suspicion of extorting money from individuals by making fictitious social media profiles under women's identities, having sexual discussions with them, and using their personal photos and videos as blackmail. According to police on Monday, the accused, Kondabattula Pavan Kumar, reportedly defrauded and extorted individuals out of a total of Rs 25.16 lakh.

The accused, a resident of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, reportedly created many fake Facebook and Instagram profiles to entice gullible people into online chats, according to Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kiran Khare.

According to the police, Pavan posed as a lady, issued friend and follow requests, and progressively built connections with his targets through sexual conversations. He allegedly exchanged sexual photos with them and convinced them to provide him their personal photos and films, which he then saved on several cell phones and social media platforms.

The accused then claimed to be the brother of the lady whose identity he had allegedly exploited, according to a police statement. Then he threatened to make their private information public and threatened to file complaints against them on behalf of his purported sister. He is accused of extorting money from them by using these threats.

According to police, the accused ran the fictitious profiles under the name "Chandana" and mostly utilised pictures of a woman from Kolkata. He allegedly met several of the victims in person in addition to contacting them over social media, instant messaging apps, and phone conversations. According to investigations, Pavan used two WhatsApp accounts, three bank accounts, and 29 fictitious social media profiles, including 13 Instagram and 14 Facebook identities.

Over the course of the last three to four years, police believe he corresponded with over 1,000 people, of whom 82 reportedly gave their naked photos and videos. The defendants reportedly used blackmail to obtain about Rs 18 lakh. Additionally, he reportedly defrauded a software worker of Rs 7.16 lakh by promising large investment returns, bringing the total amount involved to Rs 25.16 lakh. Those affected reportedly included doctors, businessmen, lecturers, private-sector employees, delivery workers and gig workers.

Police identified 24 victims from other states and nine from foreign countries. The accused allegedly targeted people in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab, and attempted to extort individuals in Dubai, Turkey, Pakistan and Canada. Further inquiry is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged operation and identify others who may have been targeted by the accused.