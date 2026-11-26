It has been 18 years since the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, but the fear and grief have not left the nation. Each year, this terrifying date comes back, bringing back horrifying memories. That of lost lives, injuries, evasion, and breach of national security that still runs a chill down our spines.

It was a regular day for Mumbaikars that soon turned out to be hauntingly irregular, filled with distress, horror, and terror that would shake anyone for years to come. The 26/11 attacks began on November 26, 2008, and lasted until November 29, 2008, in Mumbai, India. The coordinated shootings and bombings started on the night of November 26, 2008. The security forces concluded their operations at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on November 29, 2008. Screams, injuries, blood, and panic swept through the entire nation.

26/11 Attack and Six Key Operators Who Still Operate Freely

Today marks 18 years since this horror. But the fear and grief have not left India. Each year, this terrifying date comes back, bringing back horrifying memories. This includes lost lives, injuries, evasion, and breaches of national security that still send a chill down our spines. However, you will be enraged to know that the six key operators behind this attack continue to walk freely in neighbouring country Pakistan. Yes, you read that right.

Who Were The Six Key Conspirators?

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and the group's operations chief, Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakhvi, are two of the six major conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks who are still free to operate in Pakistan and manage their terror networks without suffering any serious legal repercussions. As per a report published in Hindustan Times, by senior journalist, Neeraj Chauhan, the key plotters of this deadly attack are walking free in Pakistan and continue to run their nasty network.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, and HT report, Saeed, Lakhvi, and four other important individuals in Pakistan, Sajid Majeed, also known as Sajid Mir, a senior LeT commander who oversaw the attack; Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed, also known as Pasha, a retired major in the Pakistani military; and Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali, ISI officers—not only avoided punishment for 26/11 but also received protection from the Pakistani government.

Let us tell you that due to immense pressure from the US, Saeed was sentenced to 78 years’ imprisonment in Pakistan in 2020. But Indian officials say that “he is under the protection of the ISI and freely carries out his group’s terror activities”. As per report, although Mir was allegedly detained and given an eight-year prison sentence, not much is known about his current location. In 2021, Lakhvi received three consecutive five-year sentences for financing terrorism. According to Indian agencies, he is free to engage in his activities. The one military officer and the two ISI officers have never been prosecuted.

'Seven Out Of 10 Conspirators Were Based In Pakistan'

“Seven out of 10 conspirators were based in Pakistan at the time of the 26/11 attacks, from the planning stage to managing the control room. We sent letters rogatory (judicial request) to the Pakistan government seeking information and evidence against them, but to date, there is no cooperation,” said an officer, who asked not to be named, as per the report.

The two other key plotters, LeT’s former deputy head and Saeed’s brother-in-law, Abdul Rehman Makki, died in Lahore in December 2024. Ilyas Kashmiri, leader of al-Qaeda and its Pakistan-based affiliate Harkat-ul Jihad Islami, reportedly died in a US drone strike in June 2011.