President Droupadi Murmu, Rahul Gandhi, and Amit Shah paid solemn tributes to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reaffirming the nation's resolve against terrorism on the 18th anniversary of the 2008 tragedy.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and saluted the courage of soldiers, police personnel and others who stood fearlessly against terror. In a post on X, the President said their sacrifice and selfless service would forever remain etched in the nation’s memory. She also reaffirmed the country’s collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world. “On this solemn anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I bow my head in remembrance of the innocent lives lost and salute the courage of our brave soldiers, police personnel, and all those who stood fearlessly against terror. Their sacrifice and selfless service will forever remain etched in our nation’s soul. Terrorism may shatter lives, but it can never break the spirit of a nation united in courage, compassion, and resilience. Today, we stand with the survivors and their families, reaffirming our collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world,” the official handle wrote.

On this solemn anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I bow my head in remembrance of the innocent lives lost and salute the courage of our brave soldiers, police personnel, and all those who stood fearlessly against terror. Their sacrifice and selfless service will forever remain etched in our nation’s soul. Terrorism may shatter lives, but it can never break the spirit of a nation united in courage, compassion, and resilience. Today, we stand with the survivors and their families, reaffirming our collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2026

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the soldiers and innocent civilians who lost their lives in the November 26, 2008 attacks. In a post on X, Gandhi said the country would never forget their courage and supreme sacrifice. “My humble tribute to the brave soldiers and innocent civilians who were martyred in the audacious terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. The country will never forget their indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice,” he wrote.

मुंबई में 26/11 को हुए दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमले में शहीद वीर जवानों और निर्दोष नागरिकों को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उनका अदम्य साहस और सर्वोच्च बलिदान देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा। https://t.co/Qlp4mtx6UZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 26, 2026

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saying the attacks in 2008 had shaken the entire nation and saluting the security personnel who laid down their lives while fighting the terrorists. In a post on X, Shah described the attacks as cowardly and paid tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives. “The cowardly terrorist attacks on Mumbai on this day in 2008 shook the entire nation. I salute the brave soldiers who laid down their lives while giving the terrorists a crushing response, and pay tribute to all the innocent people who lost their lives in these attacks,” he wrote.

This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce. The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)