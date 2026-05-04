AP Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav claims 2026 election trends show trust in PM Modi and a strong victory for the NDA, citing major gains in Assam and predicting wins in Puducherry and West Bengal.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav on Monday said early trends in the 2026 Assembly elections reflect growing public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the BJP-led NDA is poised for significant gains across multiple states.

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NDA Poised for Victory in Assam, Puducherry

Speaking to reporters, Yadav claimed that the NDA is heading for a strong victory, particularly in Assam, where the BJP has already crossed the majority mark, leading in over 78 seats in the 126-member Assembly. "The early trends are clearly showing victory for BJP and NDA... Assam is coming back to power with a two-thirds majority. That shows the faith people have in Modi ji's leadership," Yadav said. He also expressed confidence that the NDA would retain power in Puducherry, noting that such a return would break the region's trend of frequent regime changes.

BJP Targets Mamata Banerjee, Confident of Bengal Win

Turning to West Bengal, Yadav launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging "jungle raj" and accusing the Trinamool Congress of relying on "fake votes" in previous elections. He claimed that recent measures have curbed such irregularities and suggested that the BJP is on course for a major victory in the state. His remarks come amid a heated political atmosphere, with TMC leaders raising concerns over alleged irregularities during counting.

Eyes on Tamil Nadu, Kerala

In Tamil Nadu, where early trends show a three-way contest, Yadav predicted a fractured mandate and the possibility of a hung Assembly, stating that the BJP's central leadership is closely monitoring developments. Meanwhile, in Kerala, where the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has crossed the majority mark in early trends, he said the BJP is focused on increasing its vote share and expects to make incremental gains.

Counting Underway Across States

Across states, counting began at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVM counting under tight security. Early trends indicate the NDA's dominance in Assam, a strong showing for TVK in Tamil Nadu, and a decisive lead for the UDF in Keralam. (ANI)