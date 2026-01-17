Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Congress' Sachin Pilot states the BJP-led NDA will 'never find a foothold' in the state. Other leaders discussed seat-sharing and accused the BJP of trying to weaken regional parties to enter TN.

Congress on BJP's Tamil Nadu Ambitions

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will "never find a foothold" in Tamil Nadu politics. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Pilot said, "Every political party wants representation. I think there's nothing wrong with the Congress asking for measures to help the people of Tamil Nadu. Whatever happens in the future, the BJP and NDA will never find a foothold in Tamil Nadu politics..."

In January, Congress MP Manickam Tagore targeted the BJP's political strategy in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of attempting to expand its footprint by weakening regional parties. "BJP wants to enter Tamil Nadu by hook or crook. They wanted to finish off AIADMK and take its place, as they would form a friendship with you and slowly eat away at your votes. This is the pattern they are trying in Tamil Nadu with AIADMK," the Congress MP alleged.

Seat Allocation Talks

On the contentious issue of seat allocation, he said earlier, "As for 2026, I cannot say how many seats will be contested, as I was not present at the meeting. The chairman is negotiating the number, and it is being conveyed to the DMK, and the number will be approved by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge."

Political Landscape Heats Up

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified. The AIADMK-led NDA aims to reclaim power after 2021, despite its subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The AIADMK has also renewed its alliance with the BJP after severing ties in 2023.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK faces the task of retaining power but enters the contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Earlier, Edappadi Palaniswami claimed that the NDA will "win big in 2026 elections," while alleging that "sexual assaults are happening under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime". Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year.