NIA filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in the 2025 Red Fort car bomb case. The attack, part of 'Operation Heavenly Hind' by terror group Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), killed 11 and involved radicalised professionals.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused persons in the deadly 2025 Red Fort area car bomb explosion case, pointing out that the conspiracy was hatched under "Operation Heavenly Hind" following a clandestine meeting in Srinagar in 2022 by the conspirators linked to terror outfit Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

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The chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts, the agency said, is based on an extensive investigation spread across the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Delhi-NCR region.

Including detailed evidence in the form of 588 oral testimonies, more than 395 documents and over 200 seized material exhibits, the NIA said, the chargesheet has unravelled a major Jehadi conspiracy through detailed scientific and forensic investigation.

As per the NIA, it had found the accused, some of whom were radicalised medical professionals, to have been inspired by AGuH ideology to carry out the deadly attack that left 11 persons dead and many more injured.

The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast that rocked the national capital on November 10, 2025, had also caused extensive damage to the property.

The Accused

All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to the organisation AGuH-- an offshoot of the banned Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The AQIS and all its manifestations were notified as a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.

The chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the UA(P) Act 1967, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Explosive Substances Act 1908, Arms Act 1959, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

Charges against Pulwama-based Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased bomber), an ex-Assistant Professor of Medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad (Haryana), have been proposed to be abated.

Apart from Nabi, others named in the chargesheet are: Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

'Operation Heavenly Hind' Conspiracy Unravelled

In the chargesheet, the NIA said, at a clandestine meeting in Srinagar in 2022, the accused had reconstituted the AGuH terror outfit as "AGuH Interim" following a failed Hizrat to Afghanistan via Turkey.

"Under the umbrella of the newly constituted outfit, the accused had launched 'Operation Heavenly Hind, ' aimed at overthrowing the democratically established Indian Government and imposing Sharia rule," said the NIA in its chargesheet.

Investigation Reveals Modus Operandi

NIA investigation revealed that, as part of the Operation Heavenly Hind, the accused had recruited new members, actively propagated the violent Jehadi ideology of AGuH, stockpiled arms and ammunition, and manufactured explosives on a large scale using commercially available chemicals.

The accused had also "fabricated and tested various types of IEDs", NIA found during its investigation in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

"The explosive used in the blast was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), which was manufactured by the accused clandestinely procuring constituent ingredients and conducting experiments to perfect the explosive mixture," said the anti-terror agency.

Forensic Probe and Evidence

NIA, which had taken over the investigation from Delhi Police, claimed to have established the identity of the deceased accused as Dr. Umer Un Nabi through DNA fingerprinting.

"Evidence collected from the scene of the crime, as well as various locations identified by the accused in and around the Al Falah University in Faridabad, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, were subjected to thorough forensic examination, voice analysis, etc., as part of the investigation," mentions the NIA chargesheet.

Wider Terror Plot and Arms Procurement

The NIA probe had further revealed that the accused had also been involved in "illegal procurement of prohibited arms, including an AK-47 rifle, a Krinkov rifle, and country-made pistols with live ammunition."

"They had experimented with rocket and drone-mounted IEDs with the objective of targeting security establishments in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India. It was also revealed during the investigation that the accused procured laboratory equipment, including specialised items like MMO Anode, electric circuits, and switches from various offline and online sources. The accused also had plans to expand their operations in other parts of the country, which were foiled by the busting of the terror module."

A total of 11 persons have so far been arrested in the case, in which NIA is continuing with its efforts to track absconders whose role had surfaced during the investigation. (ANI)