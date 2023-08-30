Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2024 Lok Sabha elections: BSP will not aligned with INDIA or NDA, says Mayawati

    Mayawati said the BSP has consistently opposed the policies and principles of both NDA and the INDIA alliance, making the prospect of electoral alliances with such groups implausible. Mayawati requested the media to refrain from disseminating false information.

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has unequivocally dispelled any notions of her party forming alliances and declared that the BSP will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently. In a statement shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Mayawati emphasized that the BSP will emulate its 2007 approach, contesting the upcoming general elections and four state assemblies autonomously.

    She intends to unite millions of marginalized individuals within society through the bonds of mutual brotherhood rather than relying on opportunistic tactics employed by opponents. Mayawati also dismissed speculations suggesting the BSP's potential participation in the opposition alliance, INDIA, and urged the media not to propagate unfounded rumours.

    Moreover, Mayawati issued a scathing critique of both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition bloc, INDIA, asserting that a majority of their constituent parties are characterized as "anti-poor, casteist, and capitalist."

    She added that the BSP has consistently opposed these policies and principles, making the prospect of electoral alliances with such groups implausible. Mayawati requested the media to refrain from disseminating false information.

    Notably, assembly elections are scheduled to take place in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana later this year. The BSP made notable gains in these regions in previous elections, increasing its vote share and securing multiple seats.

    In a subtle dig at the INDIA alliance, Mayawati likened their approach to the Hindi proverb, Khisyani billi khamba noche, suggesting that the alliance regards only those who join them as 'secular,' while those who do not are unfairly associated with the BJP.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
