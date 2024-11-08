2023 'memo' linking diplomats to mobilising diaspora against pro-Khalistan elements is FAKE, clarifies India

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has strongly condemned a fraudulent memo circulating on social media that falsely links Indian diplomats to violent crimes abroad.

2023 'memo' linking diplomats to mobilising diaspora against pro-Khalistan elements is FAKE, clarifies India snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has strongly condemned a fraudulent memo circulating on social media that falsely links Indian diplomats to violent crimes against pro-Khalistan elements abroad. The 2023 document, which has been falsely attributed to former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, claims that Indian diplomats were involved in activities aimed at targeting Sikh extremists in Canada.

Also read: Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

The Indian government has labeled the memo a fabrication and has refuted any such communication. No such memo has been issued by Government of India, the MEA said.

"The said GOI communication is FAKE," the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division (XP Division) of the MEA said.

The purported memo, which dates back to April 2023, allegedly asks Indian diplomats to 'cultivate' Indian diaspora groups in Canada, US, UK, Germany, France, etc. 'as vital force in the street confrontations with Sikh extremists'.

It goes on to mention names of various groupings of the diaspora include the Indo-Canada Association (ICA), Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), TiE Silicon Valley (TiE SV), and USIBC amongst others.

Relations between India and Canada have been severely strained since September of last year, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly alleged the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India swiftly rejected these claims, labeling them as “absurd.”

Also read: India slams 'hypocrite' Canada for blocking Australian media outlet after Jaishankar's presser (WATCH)

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by NIA in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurudwara in Surrey in June 2023. New Delhi maintains that the core issue in the ongoing tensions is Canada's failure to curb the activities of pro-Khalistan groups operating freely on Canadian soil.

In response to Canada's accusations, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, withdrew its high commissioner Sanjay Verma, and recalled other “targeted” officials, strongly rejecting Ottawa's charges.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Did Ambedkar give India only cover BJP blasts Congress over 'blank' Constitution copies (WATCH) snt

'Did Ambedkar give India only cover?': BJP blasts Congress over 'blank' Constitution copies (WATCH)

MP man finds crawling worm inside pizza; SHOCKING video sparks food safety concerns (WATCH) shk

MP man finds crawling worm inside pizza; SHOCKING video sparks food safety concerns (WATCH)

PM Modi in Maharashtra: 'No power can restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir' AJR

PM Modi in Maharashtra: 'No power can restore Article 370 in J&K'

'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai': PM Modi's big unity message after Yogi's 'batenge toh katenge' goes viral (WATCH) shk

'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai': PM Modi's big unity message after Yogi's 'batenge toh katenge' goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots dmn

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

cricket Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test scr

Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

Love gardening Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature anr

Love gardening? Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management vkp

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon