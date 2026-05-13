MNS chief Raj Thackeray appeared before the Thane Court in the 2008 railway recruitment violence case. He denied all charges after his statement was recorded, where he was questioned on evidence and witness testimonies. The next hearing is on May 18.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday appeared before the Thane Court in connection with the 2008 All-India Railway Recruitment examination-related violence case. According to details from the proceedings, the court recorded Thackeray's statement under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), during which he was questioned on evidence and the testimonies of 12 witnesses presented in the matter.

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Thackeray Denies All Allegations

Advocate Sayaji Nangre, representing Thackeray, said that the questioning process was completed during the hearing. "Under 313 CRPC, statements of all the accused persons were recorded during the hearing... What the accused had to say about the evidence, the statements of 12 witnesses, this process was conducted today. The next hearing is on 18 May. The final arguments of the prosecution and defence will be presented then... The judge asked him 25 questions. We have denied all the questions. No, he hasn't accepted (the allegations against him)," Nangre told reporters here.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 18, when final arguments from both the prosecution and defence are expected to be presented. Thackeray also denied all charges levelled against him during the proceedings, asserting that he had no connection with the alleged violence. He reportedly stated that he was in Nashik at the time of the incident and claimed the allegations were false.

Background of the 2008 Violence Case

The case pertains to incidents reported in 2008, when a large number of candidates from North India had travelled to Maharashtra, particularly Kalyan and nearby areas, to appear for railway recruitment examinations. The MNS chief had then raised objections, alleging that local employment opportunities were being affected. Subsequently, protests were organised over the issue.

Police have alleged that during these demonstrations, some MNS workers assaulted candidates from outside Maharashtra and damaged railway property, with claims that Thackeray's speeches had incited the violence. Thackeray further asserted that the allegations levelled against him were false. (ANI)