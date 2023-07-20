2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani back in Kerala

The Supreme Court granted permission for terror accused Abdul Nasser Madani to stay in Kollam, his hometown in Kerala, to meet his ailing father.

Thiruvananthapuram: Abdul Nasser Madani, the accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman landed again in Kerala on Thursday (July 2020). This is his second visit after getting bail in 2014.

Madani had moved the Supreme Court seeking relaxation in bail conditions for his medical treatment and to meet his ailing father. The apex court granted him permission to go to Kerala after examining that the trial proceedings in the case are completed and that his presence in Bengaluru is not required.

The PDP leader landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport and will head to his residence in Anwarssery in Kollam. PDP sources informed that after spending a few days with his ailing father, he will decide on matters including Madani's treatment.

Additionally, the court ruled that he had to appear every 15 days at the neighbourhood police station. Madani will be allowed to leave the Kollam district for medical treatment after informing the concerned police station.

The division bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh relaxed the bail condition of Madani.

