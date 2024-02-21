Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    2 robbers arrested in Ajmer after dramatic face-off with cops from Kerala and Rajasthan

    Shahzad and Sajid, the two men accused of stealing gold from Kerala, were taken into custody from Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. The two men shot three rounds at the cops injuring one of the officers. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Following a tense fight between two thieves and a police team on Tuesday (Feb 20) night close to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, a senior police officer was injured. Shahzad and Sajid, the two men accused of stealing gold from Kerala, were taken into custody, informed the police. Locals recorded videos of the police officers and robbers fighting on a little path after the two men shot three rounds at the officers.

    The Kerala Police team reached Ajmer on Tuesday after receiving a tip-off that two men accused of stealing gold in Ernakulam district were hiding near the Ajmer Dargah. After a three-hour search operation in the region, the crew and local police found the two men inside the shrine.

    The police chase turned into a stampede as the Dargah was packed in the evening, and the two men took advantage of the confusion to escape the scene.
    One of them shot three times with a pistol in an attempt to get away from the cops. The police force apprehended the two thieves after a long chase, however a struggle broke out. Police were seen punching the two men as they resisted being taken into custody in an attempt to subdue them. 

    Two pistols, seven live cartridges, a magazine, a niqab and a screwdriver were recovered from them, police said.  Following the fight, Swarna Kamble, an IPS officer from Ajmer, suffered injuries.

    The accused Sajid and Shahzad are residents of Uttarakhand's Roorkee and have several police cases filed against them in the state, police said.
     

