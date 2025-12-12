Retired Delhi HC judge SN Dhingra criticised the Opposition's impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan, calling it a publicity stunt to appease electors. He said there's no proven misconduct and the MPs know they lack the numbers to succeed.

Retired Delhi High Court judge SN Dhingra on Friday criticised the Opposition MPs and termed the impeachment motion notice against Justice Swaminathan of the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench, an act to "gain publicity". Over 100 INDIA bloc MPs from the Lok Sabha submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding an impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan, who ordered Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities to light a traditional lamp at a stone pillar near a dargah, atop a hillock in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

'MPs targeting judiciary for publicity'

Speaking to ANI, former judge SN Dhingra said that an impeachment proceeding cannot take place as there is neither proven misconduct nor incapacity in Justice Swaminathan's case.

He said, "It is highly unfortunate that some of our MPs have stooped so low that they are now targeting the judiciary. They want to appease some of their electors. So, this impeachment is just an excuse. They, too, know that they do not have the numbers and they won't succeed in impeaching him. So, why are they bringing it? Just to gain publicity. But, unfortunately, they targeted the judiciary for publicity."

"This is wrong. There cannot be an impeachment proceeding because it is done on proven misconduct or incapacity. In this case, there is neither proven misconduct nor incapacity. If someone is troubled with a judgment, they can approach a higher court," he added.

Background of the case

Acting on a petition filed by a right-wing activist, Justice GR Swaminathan had instructed state authorities to ensure that the sacred lamp was lit atop the hill. However, government officials maintained that this violated the longstanding practice of lighting the lamp at the nearby Deepa Mandapam, a ritual observed for several years.

Amit Shah slams Opposition's 'appeasement' politics

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Opposition parties of "appeasement" politics, criticising their move to impeach Justice GR Swaminathan.

Amit Shah, who made the remarks during the reply to the debate in Lok Sabha on electoral reforms, said that this has never happened in all the years after independence that a judge has faced impeachment for a judgment.

"This has never happened in all the years after independence that a judge is facing impeachment for delivering a judgment. They brought the impeachment to appease thier vote bank," he said. (ANI)