A former domestic worker was arrested for raping and murdering an IRS officer's daughter in her South Delhi home. He allegedly used a spare key to enter the house after being fired. Police say he also committed another rape in Rajasthan just hours before the Delhi crime. The suspect was tracked using CCTV and then arrested.

A shocking crime trail spanning Rajasthan and Delhi has emerged after police arrested a former domestic worker for allegedly raping and murdering the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service officer at her family’s home in South Delhi’s East of Kailash. Investigators say the accused committed two sexual assaults in less than 48 hours, with one ending in murder, before he was tracked down and arrested.

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Police said the 22-year-old woman, an engineering graduate preparing for the civil services examination, was alone at home when the accused entered the residence on Wednesday morning. Officials believe he used a spare key that had remained with him even after he was dismissed from the household several weeks ago.

According to investigators, the accused sexually assaulted the woman before strangling her with a mobile phone charging cable. Her family discovered the body later in the day after repeated calls to her went unanswered. CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the suspect leaving the house shortly after the incident, helping officers trace his movements.

During interrogation, Delhi Police found that the accused had allegedly committed another rape in his native village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district just hours before travelling to Delhi. Officers said he fled the village after that assault and boarded transport to the capital, where the second crime took place.

Also Read: IRS officer's daughter's murder: Accused arrested from Delhi hotel

Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said investigators are examining whether revenge played a role in the murder. “If you are asking about the motive behind the incident, he committed another crime, a similar offence, in Alwar just yesterday. It is possible that he possesses a criminal mindset of this nature, something that will be further confirmed through interrogation.”

He further said, “Additionally, since he had been dismissed from this household, a sense of grudge or resentment could also be a contributing factor. However, all these details will only be confirmed once he undergoes a detailed interrogation, which has not yet taken place.”

Police sources said the accused had previously worked for the family but was removed after complaints over misconduct and repeated borrowing of money from other staff members. Investigators are now trying to determine whether he had planned the attack and monitored the family’s routine before entering the house.

The case has sparked concern over domestic worker verification and residential security in the national capital. The brutal nature of the crime and the suspect’s alleged involvement in another assault within hours has intensified public outrage, with many demanding stricter monitoring systems for household employees.

Police are coordinating with Rajasthan authorities regarding the Alwar assault as they continue questioning the accused to piece together the full sequence of events behind the disturbing two-day crime trail.

Also Read: Delhi murder: Accused fled Alwar after molestation, sold phone to evade cops