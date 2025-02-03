Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Bawana area under DSIIDC; No casualties reported (WATCH)

A massive fire broke out at a plastic granule factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area on Monday morning. The fire department sent 16 fire tenders to control the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause and damage.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Bawana area under DSIIDC; no casualties reported (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Updated: Feb 3, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

A large fire broke out on Monday morning at a plastic granule factory located in the Bawana Industrial Area of Delhi. The fire department responded swiftly, sending a total of 16 fire tenders to the scene to battle the blaze. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

The fire began early in the morning, and firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the flames under control. Despite their efforts, the fire continued to rage for some time due to its intensity. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but investigations are underway.

As the fire spread rapidly, causing significant concern, emergency services were quick to respond. The fire department dispatched a total of 16 fire tenders, and several officers were on-site to assist with the efforts. The situation is now under control, but it is still uncertain if there has been any damage to the property.

The Bawana area is known for housing factories under the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC), and this incident has raised alarms about the safety standards in industrial zones. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire while continuing relief work at the scene.

Despite the extensive damage to the factory, the good news is that no injuries or casualties have been reported. As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge regarding the fire’s cause and its impact on the factory.

The Delhi Fire Service, in a statement, confirmed that the situation is now under control, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the fire department and other emergency services. The local administration is continuing its inquiry into the matter. 

The fire department received the first distress call at 7:51 am, and within minutes, multiple fire tenders were dispatched to control the situation. Authorities continue to monitor the site, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

