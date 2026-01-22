A Delhi court acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, sparking devastation among survivors. Victims' families, demanding capital punishment, have expressed betrayal and vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The verdict delivered at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has reopened deep emotional wounds for the survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. While the legal proceedings concluded with an acquittal for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the Janakpuri and Vikaspuri cases, the atmosphere outside the courtroom was one of devastation and renewed resolve.

Victims Devastated, Vow to Appeal

The verdict left the victim's family members devastated, demanding justice and capital punishment for Sajjan Kumar. For the families of the victims, the legal reasoning offered little comfort against the weight of their loss.

The scenes outside the court were marked by grief and disbelief. One woman, who lost 10 members of her family during the violence, broke down emotionally upon hearing the news. Her heartbreak was echoed by another victim who noted that 11 of their family members were killed.

"I lost 10 members of my family. Why is Sajjan Kumar not hanged till death?.. We will approach the Supreme Court...," she told ANI. The survivors expressed a profound sense of betrayal by the judicial process, questioning why, after decades of waiting, the man they hold responsible was walking free.

"Why are we not getting justice? Why has the court acquitted him? Our 11 people were killed," said a victim's family member fighting for justice who broke down on hearing the verdict. Many families reiterated their demand for the maximum penalty--capital punishment--stating firmly that they still view Kumar as the culprit. "We are still seeking justice. We will approach higher authorities for justice... He is a culprit. We will demand capital punishment for Sajjan Kumar," said another member from victims family. The victims' families intend to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, seeking a reversal of the Rouse Avenue Court verdict.

Defence Welcomes Acquittal, Cites Lack of Evidence

Meanwhile, Sajjan Kumar's lawyer, Anil Kumar Sharma, welcomed the acquittal, stating that no allegations had been proven against him and that witnesses hadn't named him in 32 years. He emphasised that his client had been "targeted" and that his presence at the crime scenes was never established.

"The court has acquitted him as no allegations against him could be proved in the Vikaspuri and Janakpuri cases. We had told the court that he was targeted, as his presence could not be proved. No witness had ever named him till now, but only now, after 32 years. We are thankful to the judiciary for acquitting him," said Sharma.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday acquitted Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case linked to Janakpuri and Vikas Puri police stations. The Janakpuri case pertains to the killing of two Sikhs, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, on November 1, 1984. The second case was registered in the Vikaspuri police station related to the burning of Gurcharan Singh on November 2, 1984.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh acquitted Sajjan Kumar after trying him in a case lodged by the SIT formed by the Central Government. A detailed judgment is to be uploaded by the court. The court had reserved judgment on January 22.

Background of the Legal Proceedings and Charges

Sajjan Kumar was discharged of murder charges in 2023. Additional public prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat appeared for the prosecution. Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma alongwith Apoorv Sharma and SA Hashmi, appeared for Sajjan Kumar.

On July 7, during the recording of his statement, Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar denied the charges levelled against him in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. He had stated before the court that he was not present at the site of the riots and was falsely implicated.

The court had discharged Sajjan Kumar from the offence of murder on August 23, 2023. The Court had framed charges against Sajjan Kumar under sections of IPC 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence is committed by any member of unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object of that assembly), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 307 (attempt of murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (deals with punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 395 (Punishment for Dacoity) and 426 (Punishment for mischief) etc.

The Special court while ordered framing of charges stated that, "this court is of prima facie view that the oral and documentary evidence placed on record by prosecution is sufficient to hold that an unlawful assembly or mob consisting of hundreds of persons and armed with deadly weapons like dandas, iron rods, bricks and stones etc. had gathered near the Gurudwara situated in Gulab Bagh, Nawada on November 1, 1984."

Court had noted that the accused Sajjan Kumar was also a part of the said mob and common object of the said mob was to put the above said Gurudwara on fire and to burn and loot the articles lying therein and also to burn and destroy the houses of Sikhs situated in the said locality, to damage, destroy or loot their articles or property and to kill the Sikhs residing in that locality, in order to avenge killing of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Hence, a prima facie case is held to be made out against the accused/Sajjan Kumar, for the commission of the offences punishable under sections 147, 148, 149, 153A, 295, 307, 308, 323, 395, 436 IPC and charges are accordingly directed to be framed against him for the said offences.

Further, in alternative, a charge for the offence of abetment defined by Section 107 IPC and made punishable by Section 109 read with 114 IPC in relation to the above said offences is also directed to be framed against the accused as the accused being principal abettor was present at the scene of crime, when the offences abetted by him were committed by the other unknown offenders. However, as far as the offences committed during the incident dated November 02, 1984 and which relate to the murder of Sohan Singh and Avtar Singh at the hands of members of the mob or crowd, which had gathered on that date near or outside the Congress party office in Uttam Nagar, and also the injuries suffered by complainant Harvinder Singh in the said incident, are concerned, the accused is being discharged for the offences Under section 302 and 325 IPC respectively committed in the said incident for the reasons already discussed in this order, court had said. (ANI)

