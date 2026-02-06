Kiren Rijiju defended keeping the 1962 India-China war report secret, calling it a sensitive defence matter. He noted the report indicted the Nehru govt and asserted it cannot be used as a political tool amid current parliamentary tensions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday defended the government's decision to keep the Henderson Brooks-Bhagat report of the 1962 India-China war "classified," calling it a sensitive defence matter and asserting it "cannot be used as a political tool."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Rijiju wrote, "Our Govt is led by a matured leader. Since 1962, the Henderson Brooks-Bhagat Commission report has remained secret. It indicted the Nehru Govt for the humiliating defeat at the hands of the Chinese PLA. Our Govt has never declassified it as a defence matter that can't be used as a political tools." Our govt is led by a matured leader. Since 1962, Henderson Brooks-Bhagat Commission report has remained secret. It indicted Nehru Govt for the humiliating defeat at the hands of Chinese PLA. Our Govt has never declassified it as defence matter can't be used as political tools. https://t.co/cvyjuNvolc — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 5, 2026

Rijiju shared his post from November 1, 2024, in which he highlighted India's border infrastructure development, and it read, "After talking to Chinese soldiers and seeing the infrastructures, everyone will feel proud of India's border development now. Celebrated Diwali at Bumla with our Army Jawans in Arunachal Pradesh."

The Classified 1962 War Report

The Henderson Brooks-Bhagat report, prepared by Lieutenant General Henderson Brooks and Brigadier General Premindra Singh Bhagat, was commissioned by then Acting Army Chief General JN Chaudhuri to review the Indian Army's operations during the 1962 war. The document remains classified to date.

Political Row in Parliament

Rijiju's comments come amid ongoing political tensions after the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was stopped from quoting the "unpublished memoir" of former Army Chief General MM Naravane during the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

The Opposition leader had attempted to cite the "memoir" while discussing the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh, triggering a heated confrontation inside Parliament. BJP leaders argued that quoting the "unpublished work" violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces, escalating an all-out slugfest between the ruling party and the opposition.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from addressing the Lower House, citing General Naravane's memoir.

After the opposition continued to try to stop PM Modi's Motion of Thanks speech by raising slogans and protesting in the Houses, PM Modi on Thursday took a veiled swipe at Congress. The Prime Minister took aim at the party's "Yuvraj' over a controversial "traitor" remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and a reflection of Congress's "arrogance at its peak." (ANI)