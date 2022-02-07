Amit Shah requests Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z security by government

Shah said, on the grounds of early inputs from central security agencies, the Central government provided Owaisi the Z security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on February 3 is being probed and requested Owaisi to accept the security provided by the central government.

While addressing Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, Shah said there were no leads or tip-offs regarding such an attack. Following an investigation, two people were arrested, and police recovered a car and two pistols. A forensic team is investigating the incident, and the Uttar Pradesh Police are questioning two men.

Shah also added that when they were notified about the attack, Home Ministry immediately took a report from the State government. On the grounds of early inputs from central security agencies, the Central government provided Owaisi security. However, Owaisi's unwillingness to avail security, the Delhi and Telangana Police efforts were unsuccessful.

The Union Home Minister stated that the Owaisi still faces a threat, despite the government's assessment, and that he has been given a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security.

Also Read: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi provided with Z category security

Amit Shah added in the Upper House of Parliament, according to his own verbal information, Owaisi has refused to accept the provided security. Shah requested that he (Owaisi) accept the protection provided by the Central government.

Last week, gunshots were fired at the AIMIM chief's car in Hapur, western Uttar Pradesh, when Owaisi was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the state's Assembly elections. The MP had tweeted hours after the attack that no one had been injured.

Sachin and Shubham, residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Saharanpur, respectively, have been charged with attempted murder. Police said two pistols were seized from the attackers' possession, and a Maruti Alto car was impounded in connection with the case.

Also Read: Firing on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car at toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh; gunman held, hunt on for others

The Centre offered Owaisi 'Z' category security a day after the incident. However, he declined the offer and asked the Narendra Modi-led government to make him an "A category" citizen "at par" with all.

While declining the given 'Z' security, Owaisi asked in the Lok Sabha, why wasn't the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) used against those who fired at me? Owaisi said he wouldn't be scared of those who shot at his car. He has also demanded an independent investigation by the Election Commission (EC) into the attack.