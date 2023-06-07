18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

The victim, a second-year polytechnic student from Akola and the only child of her parents, resided on the fourth floor of the hostel. In addition to being a student at a local college, the victim also held a part-time job.

An 18-year-old girl was raped and murdered at the Savitribai Phule Women's Hostel, a state government-run facility located near the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Prakash Kanojia, a 33-year-old security guard and the prime suspect in this heinous crime is believed to have taken his own life on the railway tracks between Marine Lines station and Churchgate. Married and residing in Colaba, Kanojia's alleged involvement added to the horror of the situation.

The shocking event came to light on Tuesday afternoon at 4 pm. Hostel authorities were the first to discover the girl's lifeless body through her room's window that fateful evening. She was found unclothed on the floor between two beds, with the room locked from the outside. Alarmed by the sight, the authorities immediately alerted the local police, initiating a thorough investigation.

The victim, a second-year polytechnic student from Akola and the only child of her parents, resided on the fourth floor of the hostel. In addition to being a student at a local college, the victim also held a part-time job. With the majority of the girls, including her roommate, away on vacation, the hostel is used by only 40-50 individuals. Spread across five floors, there are 30 rooms in each of the five floors of the hostel for girl students.

Preliminary findings by the police revealed signs of forced entry into the room. The victim's body displayed clear indications of strangulation on her neck, alongside evidence of sexual assault. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to gather further evidence and insights.

The Marine Drive police swiftly registered a case of rape and murder, launching an extensive search for Kanojia. However, a tip-off led authorities to a body matching his description at GT Hospital near the Police Commissioner's office. Kanojia's father was called from Colaba to identify the deceased, confirming his tragic demise.

Forensic experts promptly arrived at the scene to commence their investigation, gathering crucial evidence. Reviewing the CCTV footage, the police observed Kanojia leaving the hostel premises at 5 am, leaving behind the victim's mobile phone before his departure.

Investigation is undewrway to ascertain if Kanojia was directly employed by the hostel authorities or hired through a security agency.