    18 to 19 MLAs of Ajit Pawar camp may switch sides after Monsoon Session, claims Rohit Pawar

    Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar claimed 18 to 19 MLAs of the ruling NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will cross over to their side after the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    Following the forthcoming monsoon session of the state legislature, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar announced on Monday that 18 to 19 MLAs of the ruling NCP, which is led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will cross over to their side after the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

    Speaking to the media, Rohit Pawar maintained there are several NCP MLAs who have never spoken ill against party founder Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders after the July 2023 split in the outfit.

    ”But they have to attend the legislature session and get development funds for their constituencies. So they will wait till the session ends (before making switch over),” said the grandnephew of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

    He asserted, "There are eighteen to nineteen (NCP) MLAs who are in touch with us and Pawar saheb," and they will switch to their side following the monsoon session. The MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in the Ahmednagar district stated that Sharad Pawar and other NCP (SP) leaders will decide who to bring back into the fold.

    The undivided NCP had won 54 assembly seats in the 2019 polls. When the party split in July 2023, the Ajit Pawar-led faction had claimed the support of around 40 MLAs. The monsoon session of the legislature will begin on June 27 and end on July 12. This will be the last session before the state heads for assembly elections which are due in October.

    Rohit Pawar stated that NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel had been quoted as saying when the next Union Cabinet expansion takes place, he will become a minister.

    In the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, the NCP (SP) won eight seats in Maharashtra, while the NCP bagged just one.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 9:19 AM IST
