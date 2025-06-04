New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The North-West district police of Delhi apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals found illegally residing in the city. The arrests were made during a special operation conducted on Tuesday in the Bharat Nagar police station area by the Foreigner Cell unit.



The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs indicating that three families who had migrated from Haryana were now hiding in the Wazirpur JJ Colony, frequently changing locations to avoid detection.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West Delhi Bhisham Singh stated that over 36 footpaths and 45 alleyways were searched in a thorough combing effort during the operation. One suspect was initially apprehended and, after sustained interrogation, admitted to being a Bangladeshi national.

Immigrants worked as labourers at brick kiln

He revealed that he and others had been working as labourers at brick kiln companies in Haryana. After Haryana Police took action, they fled to Delhi and settled in the JJ clusters of Wazirpur and surrounding areas.



Based on his statements, police apprehended 17 more individuals. In total, 18 Bangladeshi nationals, including six adults and 12 children, were found to be residing illegally without any valid documents, visas, or permits, thereby violating provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other immigration laws.



All individuals were taken into custody and shifted to the Foreigners Cell for further questioning and documentation. Police said four Bangladeshi national ID cards and one smartphone with the banned IMO app installed were recovered during interrogation.

Further investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to initiate deportation proceedings.

16 arrested in Seemapuri

Earlier, a joint team from the Foreigner Cell and Special Staff of Shahdara District Police apprehended 16 Bangladeshi nationals from Delhi's Seemapuri area.



As per the police, the operation was launched following credible intelligence about the movement of illegal immigrants across the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border near the Shaheed Nagar area.



Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police team conducted initial verification and, after confirming the information, formulated an immediate action plan. Based on surveillance and identification by the informer, the joint team intercepted the group as they attempted to enter the Seemapuri area in Delhi.



A total of 16 individuals were detained, including four adult males, five adult females, and seven minor children. All were identified as Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without valid documents and were attempting to settle in Delhi illegally.



Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara District, Prashant Gautam said, "During interrogation, the detainees revealed that they had crossed into India nearly 18 to 19 years ago, driven by poverty and lack of livelihood opportunities in their native villages, located about 40 to 50 kilometres from the India-Bangladesh border." (ANI)

