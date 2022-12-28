Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    17-year-old girl found dead with throat slit in Kerala; youth held

    The police said that the victim, Sangeetha, was suspected to have been called out of her house by the accused and allegedly attacked with a knife after midnight.

    17-year-old girl found dead with throat slit in Kerala; youth held AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 4:31 PM IST

    A 17-year-old girl was on Wednesday (December 28) found dead in a pool of blood with her throat slit outside the house at Vadasserikonam in nearby Varkala, police said.

    Hours after the incident, her friend Gopu (20) with whom the deceased girl was said to be in love for some time, was taken into custody.

    Also read: Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

    The police said that the victim, Sangeetha, was suspected to have been called out of her house by the accused and allegedly attacked with a knife after midnight.

    Her family members and neighbours, who rushed to the spot hearing the scream and commotion, found the girl lying in a pool of blood near the house. Though she was taken to hospital by her relatives, she was declared dead by doctors.

    Police said Gopu was taken into custody based on the mobile phone details and other circumstantial evidence.

    Also read: Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29

    "The FIR is filed. The arrest of the accused will be registered soon. The exact reason can be ascertained only after a detailed interrogation," a police officer said.

    Police suspected that the couple's strained relationship might have led to the crime and as of now, no more details can be divulged, he added. The accused was a native of nearby Pallikkal and Sangeetha was a student of a local college in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beware Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving - adt

    Beware, Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report AJR

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

    Videocon loan scam: Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29 AJR

    Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore-vpn

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1 gcw

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather, fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1

    Recent Stories

    Beware Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving - adt

    Beware, Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav naughty dance moves on Adhaai Baje is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's naughty dance moves on ‘Adhaai Baje’ is a must WATCH

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar's Ex-DGP spills details on the claims of the late actor being murdered vma

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar's Ex-DGP spills details on the claims of the late actor being murdered

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report AJR

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross price starts at Rs 18 30 lakhs know specs features gcw

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross, price starts at Rs 18.30 lakhs

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon