    Cash-for-query case: CBI begins preliminary probe against Trinamool's Mahua Moitra

    Cash-for-query case:  The CBI initiated an enquiry into the cash-for-query complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, probe agency officials said. Moita came under scanner after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of taking “bribes” from a businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions targeting PM Modi-led government in Parliament.

    Cash for query case CBI begins preliminary probe against Trinamool Mahua Moitra
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in connection with the cash-for-query allegations. A preliminary enquiry has been registered and an investigation has begun on the basis of the enquiry. 

    Moitra came under scanner after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of taking “bribes” from a businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Parliament. 

    Following allegations against her, the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel probing the case against her sought TMC MP’s expulsion.

    'Pranjal Amar Rahe…' Bengaluru bids tearful adieu to Martyr Captain MV Pranjal

    Earlier, Moitra had admitted to sharing her official login details with Hiranandani, the CEO of the real estate and infrastructure company Hiranandani Group, to have someone from his office type in the questions to be asked in Lok Sabha.

    However, Mahua Moitra has dismissed the allegations, calling them "a political vendetta". 

    TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday broke her silence over the issue and said that plans were in the works to expel her (Moitra) from Parliament but any such action would help the lawmaker from Krishnanagar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "She will become more popular as a result. Whatever she used to say inside (Parliament), she will now say those things outside. Would anyone do something like this three months before the elections if he is not stupid?” Banerjee said.

    Pune woman punches husband to death after he refuses to celebrate her birthday in Dubai

    With Parliament’s Winter Session scheduled to begin from December 4, members have begun putting in their questions. The House is likely to take a decision on the Ethics Committee’s recommendation for Moitra’s expulsion during the session.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
