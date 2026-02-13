Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that 140 govt schools will get CBSE affiliation. He directed that teachers' promotional avenues be protected and that service conditions for principals be relaxed in these schools.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday chaired a meeting of the Education Department and directed the department to retain lien in the parent cadre for teachers selected for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated schools, ensuring that their promotional avenues remain unaffected.

HP to Affiliate 140 Government Schools with CBSE

During a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister further instructed the department to expedite the affiliation of government schools with the CBSE. He stated that 140 government schools will be affiliated with CBSE from the next academic session. In the first phase, 99 schools have already secured affiliation, and the process for the remaining schools is underway, according to an official release.

New Norms and Quality Assurance Measures

CM Sukhu also directed the relaxation of the existing service condition for the appointment of Principals in these CBSE schools, reducing the required remaining service from three years to two. He added that CBSE-affiliated schools will have a distinct logo and a uniform colour scheme, underscoring the State Government's commitment to quality education.

The Chief Minister further stated that he would personally monitor the progress of academic standards in these institutions. As per the official release, Himachal CM Sukhu assured that adequate funds would be allocated to strengthen school infrastructure.

'No Mobile Phone Policy' Implementation Reviewed

The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of the 'No Mobile Phone Policy' in schools, which will come into effect from March 1 this year.

Sukhu also directed the department to complete all necessary formalities within the stipulated timeframe.

Secretary of Education Rakesh Kanwar, Director of School Education Ashish Kohli, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rajesh Sharma, and other senior officers of the Education Department were also present at the meeting.