13 pyres to be lit in Kushinagar after wedding turns into tragedy

Authorities said women and children were sitting on a slab covering an old well. The slab broke due to the weight, and they all fell into it.

At least 13 women and children died after accidentally falling into a well while attending a wedding ceremony at a village in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh's eastern part last night.

As per officials, women and children at the wedding were sitting on the slab covering an old well. The slab collapsed due to the heavyweight, and those sitting on its top fell into the well. All were rushed to the hospital, where 13 people were declared brought dead, and two suffered severe injuries.

Visuals from the hospital showed relatives, still dressed in their wedding finery, mourning the loss of their loved ones in the tragedy.

The District Magistrate S Rajalingam, while talking to the media, said police were informed that 11 people died and two others were seriously injured after falling into a well by accident. During a wedding programme, some people were sitting on a well slab, and the slab collapsed due to heavy load.

While talking to ANI, Akhil Kumar said that ADG, Gorakhpur zone, said the death count had surged to 13. He said the incident occurred last night at around 8:30 pm in Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. While at a wedding, some people were sitting on the slab covering the well, and it broke due to the weight.

The district magistrate announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh would be paid to the family of each person killed in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "heart-rending." He tweeted and expressed his condolences and prayed for the injured to recover quickly.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences over the tragedy. The Chief Minister tweet read that he has directed officials concerned to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured.

The investigation into the incident is underway.

