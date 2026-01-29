P Chidambaram called the govt's 125-day rural employment guarantee an 'illusion'. Responding to President Murmu's address, he noted the MGNREGA average is 50 days due to insufficient funds and questioned how the new promise would be fulfilled.

Chidambaram Calls Job Guarantee an 'Illusion'

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambram responded to the President Droupadi Murmu's Budget Session address and said that the '125 days' of work under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act is not a "guarantee but an illusion" In a post on X, the veteran Congress leader said, "President Droupadi Murmu mentioned in her address that "the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been enacted. With this reform, there will be a guarantee of 125 days of employment in villages" Wrong, Madam President!" President Droupadi Murmu mentioned in her address that "the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been enacted. With this reform, there will be a guarantee of 125 days of employment in villages" Wrong, Madam President! The average number of days of employment provided to a household… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 29, 2026

"The average number of days of employment provided to a household in recent years under MGNREGA was 50 days. Not because of lack of demand, but because sufficient funds were not provided," he pointed out.

The Congress leader targeted the BJP-led government in his post and added, "How will the average of 50 days magically jump to 125 days? Will the government provide 2.5 times the money provided in 2024-25 and 2025-26? The '125 days' is not a guarantee. It is an illusion. Why stop with 125 days? It is a hollow promise; you might as well guarantee 365 days in a year".

Opposition Protests During President's Address

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses. When President Murmu, during her address, highlighted the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, the opposition MPs stood and protested.

President Murmu said, "For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages..."

Budget Session Schedule

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)